Milo Ventimiglia Remembers His First Fan Interaction for Gilmore Girls (It Wasn't a Great One)

Milo Ventimiglia has heard a lot from fans over the years. The Emmy nominee shot to fame playing bad body Jess on Gilmore Girls, and is currently both breaking hearts and making them swoon on NBC's This Is Us as the Pearson family patriarch Jack. Much of the first two seasons of This Is Us revolved around Jack's death, so Ventimiglia heard a lot from fans, from theories about his character's death to how they felt about it. However, those interactions pale in comparison to his very first fan interaction, it's something Ventimiglia remembers vividly and shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"I thought you were good for the whole town," Fallon told Ventimiglia about his character Jess on Gilmore Girls.

"Well, you thought I was good, but not everybody did," Ventimiglia conceded.