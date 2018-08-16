12 Western Style Staples That Are Calling Your Name This Fall

  • Share
Fall is a time to reassess your wardrobe, so naturally that translates to shopping.

Restocking fall faves happens to be one of our favourite activities, but sometimes you want to switch it up. How many times can you keep buying the same old sweaters before you get bored? This is exactly why we think you'll be just as excited as us to take Western wear, the season's newest trend, for a spin.

We're not suggesting you show up to the office in head-to-toe cowhide, just sprinkle in a few Wild West details here and there. Trust: These 12 fall staples from PrettyLittleThing will seamlessly mix in with the basics you already own.

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

All Denim Jumpsuit

Nothing says Western inspo more than this head-to-toe denim getup. Wear it with heels in the evening or trainers during the day. Either way, you're dressed for success. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING DARK WASH '70S TIE BACK JUMPSUIT, £35

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Western Collar Denim Shirt

You don't have to sell us on a denim button-up as a fall essential, but this one's a little different. Classic details like a hardware collar and subtle pocket stitching change up your look just enough to help you standout. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LIGHT WASH WESTERN TIPPED COLLAR SHIRT, £25

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Graphic Tee

You can never have too many graphic tees, but there's something about an adventure-themed one that makes back-to-school season feel all the more exciting. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS WHITE ADVENTURE SLOGAN T-SHIRT, £10

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Faux Leather Shorts

Who says you can't sport shorts in fall? If you ask us, a burnt orange leather pair feels festive and chic, especially if you team it with an oversized sweater and boots. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TAN FAUX LEATHER ZIP DETAIL SHORT, £20

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Check Wrap Skirt

Fact: There's nothing like a sophisticated wrap skirt to usher in the new season. Also, bonus points for this vintage check fabric. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CHECK WRAP TIE SKIRT, £18

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Chocolate Brown Dress

A classy chocolate brown dress is a nice way to ease into cooler weather. Not quite black, our choice for winter, but not bright white, like we'd do for summer, either. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS CHOCOLATE BROWN SLINKY BARDOT MIDI DRESS, £25

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Ripped Denim Mom Shorts

This time of year, swap your classic denim cutoffs for something a little darker. Black denim mom shorts with extreme fraying is casual but chic, perfect 24/7. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS BLACK EXTREME RIPPED MOM DENIM SHORTS, £20

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

High-Shine Pant Suit

There's something about a high-shine pant suit that feels old but new and that's exactly why we love this trend for fall. Wear together for a full look, or mix and match with other staples in your closet. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM HIGH SHINE TRUCKER JACKET, £45; PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM HIGH SHINE CIGARETTE TROUSERS, £30

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Snakeprint Trucker Jacket

A bold snakeprint never hurt anyone, particularly this cropped trucker jacket. Wear with jeans and a top or a cute bodycon dress. Just keep everything else in a solid colour to make the jacket pop. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING ORANGE SNAKEPRINT PU TRUCKER, $80

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Oversized Satin Shirt

Trust us when we say this silky red shirt looks just as good dressed down with denim shorts as it does dressed up with cigarette pants and heels. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RUST OVERSIZED SATIN SHIRT, £25

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Oversized Denim Jacket

Meet your new fall staple that goes with any outfit. We're not exaggerating. It literally goes with everything you own. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS LIGHT WASH DISTRESSED OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET, £40

Branded: PLT Western Pieces for Fall

Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

Your go-to jeans are cool, but have your tried an upgrade? This season's it jeans are slightly baggier, but still fitted. Oh and the more distressed details, the better. 

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MID WASH KNEE HOLE DISTRESSED STRAIGHT LEG JEANS, £25

Don't wait! Head over to PrettyLittleThing.com shop these Wild West looks and so much more! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
