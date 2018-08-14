Awkwafina’s Life Hacks Will Majorly Cut Your Beauty Expenses

"I still feel like someday someone is going to wake up, and I'll still be at CVS working the checkout counter."

Awkwafina's rise into the spotlight may have been fast, but lucky for us, now she's a celebrity with a super relatable lifestyle and an appreciation for drugstore finds (a.k.a. our BFF).

"Funny story—for one of my first shows I had my DJ and my hypeman—who are both guys—come with me to CVS and put makeup on me," the Crazy Rich Asians star told Into the Gloss. "I used drugstore products and I actually looked crazy. Like an Atlantic City hooker. It was great."

Not only does the actress have a hilarious and self-deprecating approach to beauty, her pre-fame lifestyle has resulted in life hacks that just may cut your beauty expenses in half. They're genius.

Check out four of the rapper's life hacks that are changing the game below!

Life Hack 1: Grabs samples of your favorite luxury skin and makeup products.
"I don't mean to brag, but I'm a Sephora VIB now, so I'm a Very Important B***h. My problem is dry skin. So, on Ocean's 8 the makeup artist introduced me to Clarins. So, I use Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream and I use a Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil. It's incredibly expensive, so I've been using the sample."

Life Hack 2: Buy your blenders from Forever 21
"I use a sponge, too. Beautyblenders are so expensive, but then I walked into Forever 21 and they were selling them for two dollars each and I bought 50 of them. Now I can't tell which is the fake one and which is the real one."

Life Hack 3: Put your hair in a bun, instead of getting a perm
"But, you know what's another good technique, is just putting your hair up in a bun and leaving it like that for days. Then when it comes out it's like, perm who?"

Life Hack 4: Go easy on the fragrance
"I recently got the Oribe fragrance but it comes on very strong. And I was on the subway the other day and a guy was like, ‘I gotta move.' I was very sad. That was an awkward moment."

