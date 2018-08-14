Grey's Anatomy Season 15: A Lot of Love and One Heck of a Complicated Love Triangle

"Shonda always surprises us," McKidd says. "Shonda always makes you think it's going to be a love triangle, and then turns it into something else. So at the moment, I assume it probably will be, because Owen has...very different history with both of these women. He doesn't know this news that's coming, and it's really fun to see how much pressure that creates for Owen's life."

While Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams) are doing fine in this season of love, Kelly McCreary says her character "finds herself in the middle" of that not-a-love-triangle.

"You know how Maggie feels about secrets, and now she's going to be in the middle of all that, so it's going to be hard," McCreary says.

In other news, Jo (Camilla Luddington) teased that she may be making up for not moving across the country by working on a new medical innovation with Meredith, but she says we probably shouldn't expect Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers) to start a family any time soon.

"I don't know if they'll have babies," Luddington says. "I want to see them have a fish or a dog and see how they do with that first."

