Nicki Minaj Plays Coy About Getting Back Together With Meek Mill

Getting to a place of forgiveness took some time for the artist, but Nicki can't deny there was something real between her and the rapper. She revealed that even her ex, Nas, told her, "He thinks that Meek is still in love with me."

And now that the "Anaconda" singer is single, Meek is trying to win her back over a year after their relationship came to an end. She details his attempts to charm her in the explicit song "Barbie Dreams", where she raps, "Meek still be in my DMs, I be havin' to duck him."

But who can blame the "Whatever You Need" rapper, especially after he once said losing Nicki was a "significant loss." He told radio host Cosmic Kev, "I got Nicki when I was…like, I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk Nicki Minaj—remember I had the rap about it? I bagged that. So, that was a win of course."