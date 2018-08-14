Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Fall Denim Trend You Probably Own Already

Kylie Jenner is keeping her birthday celebration fashion show going with yet another epic look.

Today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a black bodysuit, pinstripe blazer, tie-up sandals and the jeans you need for fall: high-waisted, faded black boyfriend jeans. The day-to-night look is fit for a beauty mogul, yet her decision to swap tailored pants, which most would pair with her blazer, is the style that you should note.

The waistline of her pants hugs her at the smallest portion of her waist—a flattering detail. However, the hips and legs of the relaxed cut reveal her curves without being constricting. Essentially, they're form-enhancing and comfortable. That's a win-win.