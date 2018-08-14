Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Fall Denim Trend You Probably Own Already

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 2:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner is keeping her birthday celebration fashion show going with yet another epic look.

Today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a black bodysuit, pinstripe blazer, tie-up sandals and the jeans you need for fall: high-waisted, faded black boyfriend jeans. The day-to-night look is fit for a beauty mogul, yet her decision to swap tailored pants, which most would pair with her blazer, is the style that you should note. 

The waistline of her pants hugs her at the smallest portion of her waist—a flattering detail. However, the hips and legs of the relaxed cut reveal her curves without being constricting. Essentially, they're form-enhancing and comfortable. That's a win-win.

Photos

What the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21 Birthday Party

Beyond the fit, the faded black hue is a popular trend among the fashion obsessed. The grey denim is as versatile as a blue jean, allowing you to pair them with sultry black tops like the Kylie Cosmetics owner or lighter tones. They're a nice switch from your favorite pair of traditional jeans and a great color to incorporate into your fall wardrobe.

Here's the thing: If you have an old pair of relaxed, black jeans, now is the time to bring them back out. If not, get Kylie's look by shopping faded black denim below!

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

H&M

Mom Jeans, $35

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

Gap

High Rise Mom Jeans, $29

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

ISABEL MARANT, ÉTOILE

Corsy Wide-Leg Boyfriend Jeans, $290

Article continues below

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

Fashion Nova

Greyson Boyfriend Jeans, $33

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

Express

High Waisted Black Ripped Original Girlfriend Jeans, Now $53

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

7 For All Mankind

High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans in Bastille Grey, $189

Article continues below

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

Parker Smith

Cropped Straight in Black Crush, $198

ESC: Kylie Jenner Denim

BDG

BDG Mom Destroyed Jean, Now $39

RELATED ARTICLE: Kylie Jenner's B-Day Style Includes a $68 Top That Kristin Cavallari Wore

RELATED ARTICLE: 21 Beauty Lessons We've Learned From Kylie Jenner

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , Shopping , VG
Latest News
ESC: Nicki Minaj

14 Risky VMA Red Carpet Looks You'll Never Forget

ESC: Serena Williams

"The Queen Collection:" Serena Williams Partners With Nike and Virgil Abloh

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner's B-Day Style Includes a $68 Top That Kristin Cavallari Wore

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Best Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards 2018: Chloë Grace Moretz, Storm Reid and More!

Shopping: Farmhouse Charm

14 Farmhouse Finds to Decorate Your Small Space

ESC: Jenna Dewan

Saturday Savings: Jenna Dewan's Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Only $25

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Outfits Are Surprisingly Similar

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.