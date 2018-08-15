How Paul Walker's Family and Friends Are Still Coming to Terms With His Tragic Death

It's been almost five years since the world lost Paul Walker in a tragic car accident.

He was just 40 years old at the time, a star of one of the most successful movie franchises on the planet, and a father of a teenage daughter. His death is something many people are still trying to come to terms with.

Now, in a bid to try to heal some of the wounds, Paul's family and friends have contributed to I Am Paul Walker, a new documentary about the reluctant movie star. For the first time, thanks to intimate home videos and extensive interviews, we are getting a glimpse into the notoriously private actor's life away from the camera.

His younger brothers, Cody and Caleb, opened up to E! News about what life's been like since Paul's passing; the actor and activist's secret hopes and dreams for his daughter, Meadow Rain, and how his Fast and the Furious co-stars coped with Walker's death.