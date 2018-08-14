Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Gushes Over Boyfriend Tim Tebow

The birthday boy is feeling the love today!

As Tim Tebow celebrates turning 31, the athlete received a heartfelt Instagram post from his girlfriend.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared a picture of the pair enjoying a sweet summer night. What came next was a heartfelt message that proves these two are still going strong—and Instagram official.

"Happy Birthday Timmy," she shared with her 1.1 million followers. "You are such a bright light in so many people's lives. Have the best day ever!"

Tim later "liked" the post as former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach sounded off in the comments section. "This is so sweet!" she wrote. We can't help but agree.

To make things even sweeter, Demi-Leigh took time out of her busy philanthropic trip in Mexico to share the birthday love. She's currently visiting with Smile Train to bring awareness to the charity that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.