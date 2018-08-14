Why These Celebrities Have Vowed to Never Get Married

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 1:19 PM
While everyone in Hollywood seems to be getting engaged these days—from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Choprathere are some celebrities you won't be seeing goin' to the chapel anytime soon...or ever.
Following her split from Antonio Banderas in 2015, Melanie Griffith recently revealed she's sworn off marriage after four divorces, telling InStyle, "I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore."
But she's not the only Hollywood star to have a change of heart when it comes to the traditional idea of "happily ever after." Griffith is just the latest celeb to vocalize their lack of desire to say "I do" over the years, with A-listers like Charlize Theron, Halle Berry and more vowing to remain unmarried for as long as they
both shall live...
Though she's been with beau Stedman Graham since 1986, with the duo even getting engaged in 1992, the couple have no plans to ever walk down the aisle.
"The truth of the matter is, had we gotten married we wouldn't be together now, because in no way is this a traditional relationship," the icon told Essence Magazine in 2003, and in 2013, she re-iterated her plans to leave Earth as "a never-married woman" in an interview with Access, saying, "Yes, I think that's my final answer." Hey, if it ain't broke...
After her divorce from singer Eric Benét in 2005, the Oscar winner (who previously had been married to baseball player David Justice) vowed never to marry again. "I will never, never get married again," she told InStyle in 2007.
However, she changed her tune when she wed actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, only to divorce in 2016.
And Berry's perspective on marriage has changed after her three divorces. "[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid...and I'm kind of anti–fairy tales today," Berry said at the 2017 City Summit and Gala.
After her devastating and very public divorce from West Coast Choppers owner Jesse James in 2010, the Ocean's 8 star said she's in no rush to get married again.
"I don't think so, but I can see myself in a committed, safe relationship where there is lots of love and laughter, and 'making memories' is No. 1 on the to-do list," Bullock told People in 2015, just after adopting her second child, Laila (she adopted Louis in 2010).
The Oscar winner began dating photographer Bryan Randall in 2015, and though her rep shot down marriage rumors earlier this year, a source told E! News, "They are soulmates. Their love is pretty deep and intense."
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
One of Hollywood's most beloved couples sees no need to ever walk down the aisle after spending over 30 years together.
"The question is, 'Why (get married)?' it's not, 'Why not?'" Hawn said CBS This Morning in 2012. "We love each other. We fight the way people are supposed to fight. We love our lives together."
Married twice before, Hawn's views on marriage changed in her relationship with Russell: "If you have independence, if you have enough money and enough sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married," she said on the British talk show Loose Women in 2016. "Because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. So for me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."
Back in 2011, the Tully star opened up about lack of desire to get married, admitting her parents' rocky marriage might contribute to her views.
"I'll be the first to say, here on your show, marriage...was never something that was important to me," Theron told Piers Morgan.
"I really want for myself a long-term relationship," the now-mother-of-two added, "and I have been in long-term relationships...That's the kind of union that I want. The actual ceremony is not something that is important to me—but I see the importance for other people."
After her marriage to actor Chris Sarandon ended in 1979, Sarandon went on to date actor Tim Robbins for over 20 years, welcoming two children together, with the couple never swapping vows. After their split in 2010, Sarandon told UK's Telegraph, "I've always liked the idea of choosing to be with somebody. I thought that if you didn't get married, you wouldn't take each other for granted as easily. I don't know if after twenty-something years that was still true."
But the 71-year-old Oscar winner has nothing against marriage, telling Katie Couric in 2012, ""I believe in it for other people. I think if it works for you, that's fabulous."
The comedienne, who split from longtime boyfriend Michael Sheen in February, revealed she had no plans to ever get married on Twitter in 2015.
"Just read that I wanna get married which is hilarious b/c I will never get married. Why would I want the govt involved in my love life? Ew," she tweeted. "It's barbaric. That s--t never bothers me b/c who cares but I feel like this one is bigoted. The Jew girl MUST want a RING! Yich."
Before his 18-year relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt ended in 2015, the Mad Men star spoke about the couple's stance on marriage. "I don't have the marriage chip, and neither of us have the greatest examples of marriages in our families," he told Parade. "Jen is the love of my life, and we've already been together four times longer than my parents were married."
After calling off her engagement to Joshua Sasse in 2018, the singer told Red Magazine she has no interest in ever getting married.
"I never thought I would get married. Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married," she admitted. "I don't think marriage is for me."
However, the 50-year-old's tune has already changed after finding love again with Paul Solomons. "I did say, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But the other half is maybe. I don't know," she told UK's The Sun.
While her Sex and the City alter-ego Charlotte was obsessed with the idea of getting married, Davis revealed she's never had an interest in becoming a wife. In a 2013 interview with Haute Living, she said, "I do remember being young and thinking, 'Why are all these people getting married?'" Sounds like a Samantha if we've ever heard one.
In 2011, however, the actress did make her dream of motherhood come true, adopting a baby girl. "This is something I have wanted for a very long time," the actress said in a statement at the time. "Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed." She adopted a second child in 2017.
John Corbett and Bo Derek
Another SATC star with no interest in getting married, despite his alter-ego's desire to do so (Oh, Aidan!), Corbett revealed the secret to his long-lasting romance with Derek is simple: ""Don't get married," he told The Huffington Post in 2016."I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing."
Despite high-profile engagements to Johnny Depp and Matt Damon in the '90s, the Stranger Things star has never married.
"But marriage? I don't know," Ryder, who has been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, told The Edit. "I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I've been happily with someone for quite a while now."
Before her 10-year relationship with Joshua Jackson ended in 2016, Kruger was married to French director Guillaume Canet and after their divorce, she had no interest in ever walking down the aisle again.
"We were together seven years. Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don't believe in marriage. I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart. There's no paper that will make you stay," Kruger, who is now dating The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, told Glamour in 2011, of her divorce. "A guy friend of mine said, and it made a lot of sense, that people should get married at the end of the road, not the beginning."
The British comedian has been with his girlfriend Jane Fallon for over 30 years, and they have no plans to get married.
"I don't think there's any point to us getting married. We don't want any more toasters, we never want our families to meet, that'd be terrible," he once told David Letterman.
