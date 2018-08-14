Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Tristan Thompson

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 1:18 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on her relationship status.

The 34-year-old took to the comments section on Instagram to clarify that she and Tristan Thompson are doing just fine, despite the green Solo cup debacle. "People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story," the mom explained. "Not that deep lol. I'm sure I drank out of every colored cup that night."

Speculation abounded after the reality star was spotted sipping from a green Solo cup, which according to pictures of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party, meant "It's Complicated." Other colors to choose from were red, which indicated you were "Single AF," and yellow, meaning you were "Taken."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons

BACKGRID

Not to forget, Tristan wasn't in attendance at the star-studded bash, and nor was he in the Kardashian-Jenner family mural. However, baby True and the other Kardashian children were not included in the painting either and his absence from the event can be easily explained since he was coaching a basketball camp in Toronto and later joined his brother Amari Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree benefiting Epilepsy Toronto.

And if the simple explanations weren't enough to ward away the rumor mill, then Khloe and Tristan's getaway to Mexico was. While soaking up the sun in Punta Mita, Mexico, an eyewitness told E! News, "They are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."

It's safe to say there's no tea here.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

