Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Tristan Thompson

Not to forget, Tristan wasn't in attendance at the star-studded bash, and nor was he in the Kardashian-Jenner family mural. However, baby True and the other Kardashian children were not included in the painting either and his absence from the event can be easily explained since he was coaching a basketball camp in Toronto and later joined his brother Amari Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree benefiting Epilepsy Toronto.

And if the simple explanations weren't enough to ward away the rumor mill, then Khloe and Tristan's getaway to Mexico was. While soaking up the sun in Punta Mita, Mexico, an eyewitness told E! News, "They are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."

It's safe to say there's no tea here.