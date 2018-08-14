Dane Cook Addresses the 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 12:20 PM
Dane Cook is a firm believer that age is only a number.
As the 46-year-old comedian continues dating 19-year-old Kelsi Taylor, some fans still have a few questions about their romance. Fortunately, Dane decided to answer some of them during an Instagram Stories Q&A Monday evening.
When one follower asked to share his advice for those in age gap relationships, Dane joked, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."
As for how these two met? It all started with a friendship at an unexpected place.
"We met at a game night I host at my place," he revealed. "We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each and then upgraded to love."
In their free time, the couple enjoys watching The Handmaid's Tale. Kelsi is also more than happy to travel with Dane when he is on tour. And when the singer hits the road to perform songs from her EP, Dane promises he will be there to support.
"Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest," Dane shared during the Q&A. "As for me, I think Kelsi would says I'm tolerable. LOL."
Back in February, Dane and Kelsi's romance made news when they hit the beach for a romantic Hawaiian vacation. But according to Instagram, the couple was hanging out long before they were spotted kissing near the ocean blue water.
"Dane and Kelsi are light hearted and playful together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They make each other laugh and are always having fun."
And for those wondering what the couple's family thinks of the romance, they are totally on board.
"I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang," Dane revealed. "My family pretty much all died years ago but @_CourtneyCook_ my sister like Kelsi a lot."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?