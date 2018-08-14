Dane Cook Addresses the 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook is a firm believer that age is only a number.

As the 46-year-old comedian continues dating 19-year-old Kelsi Taylor, some fans still have a few questions about their romance. Fortunately, Dane decided to answer some of them during an Instagram Stories Q&A Monday evening.

When one follower asked to share his advice for those in age gap relationships, Dane joked, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."

As for how these two met? It all started with a friendship at an unexpected place.

"We met at a game night I host at my place," he revealed. "We were friends for a while and soon after, fell in like with each and then upgraded to love."

In their free time, the couple enjoys watching The Handmaid's Tale. Kelsi is also more than happy to travel with Dane when he is on tour. And when the singer hits the road to perform songs from her EP, Dane promises he will be there to support.