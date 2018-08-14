Nikki Bella Pays Tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nikki Bella, Jim Neidhart

Instagram

The WWE community continues to pay tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

One day after news broke of the wrestler's death, Nikki Bella took to Instagram and honored a friend in and out of the sports world.    

"'You know, I can sum it up for the Hart Foundation: We're gonna get hungry, and we're gonna forget our manners. Hahahaha.' RIP Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. Your legacy will continue," the Total Bellas star shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. "Your talent and personality will never be forgotten. And your amazing support of so many of us WWE Superstars will always be cherished."

In the post, Nikki shared several pictures of the wrestler before big matches. In addition, some memories included Brie Bella and Jim's daughter Nattie Neidhart.

"Thank you for helping @thebriebella and I from day one. Has meant so much to us. Love you @natbynature more than words," Nikki shared with her seven million followers. "You're the definition of strength. We all are here for you, your mom, your sisters, @tjwilson711, @brethitmanhart and the rest of your family. Love you all so so much."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Nattie would later see the post and comment, "I love this! This means so much to me."

Earlier this week, the WWE announced Jim's death. Pasco County Sheriff's Office also confirmed to E! News that preliminary information indicates the wrestler fell at his home, hit his head and succumbed to his injury. No foul play was suspected.

Since Jim's passing, several wrestlers have shared their fond memories of the WWE star including his own daughter.

"I can't put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad. He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person. There was no one like him!" Nattie wrote on Twitter. "I'm just gonna miss him so much."

She added, "We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him close to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy!"

In lieu of flowers, Nattie told her Instagram followers that contributions can be made to The Women's Alzheimer's Movement which is a "cause that's close to my heart and my dad's."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nikki Bella , Nattie Neidhart , Top Stories , Death , Apple News , WWE
Latest News
Kaley Cuoco, Gabrielle Union, Anna Faris

Kaley Cuoco, Gabrielle Union and Anna Faris Attend Jennifer Klein's 20th Annual Day of Indulgence

Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Gushes Over Boyfriend Tim Tebow

Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel Leaves Southern Charm: ''They Took Advantage of Me''

Goldie Hawn

Why These Celebrities Have Vowed to Never Get Married

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Tristan Thompson

Aubrey O'Day, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Danity Kane

Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex Announce DK3 Reunion Tour

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Engagement Rumors While Jewelry Shopping

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.