Nikki Bella Pays Tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

The WWE community continues to pay tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

One day after news broke of the wrestler's death, Nikki Bella took to Instagram and honored a friend in and out of the sports world.

"'You know, I can sum it up for the Hart Foundation: We're gonna get hungry, and we're gonna forget our manners. Hahahaha.' RIP Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. Your legacy will continue," the Total Bellas star shared on Instagram Tuesday morning. "Your talent and personality will never be forgotten. And your amazing support of so many of us WWE Superstars will always be cherished."

In the post, Nikki shared several pictures of the wrestler before big matches. In addition, some memories included Brie Bella and Jim's daughter Nattie Neidhart.

"Thank you for helping @thebriebella and I from day one. Has meant so much to us. Love you @natbynature more than words," Nikki shared with her seven million followers. "You're the definition of strength. We all are here for you, your mom, your sisters, @tjwilson711, @brethitmanhart and the rest of your family. Love you all so so much."