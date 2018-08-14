Backstreet Boys to Perform on the 2018 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

by Carissa Almendarez | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 11:00 AM

Backstreet Boys

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

And the list just keeps on growing. 

MTV announced today that the Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine will perform live on the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet pre-show, in front of Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

Terrence J and Nessa will host alongside Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino. Model Winnie Harlow will additionally stand in as the fashion correspondent for the network's special.

Photos

Risky Red Carpet Moments Ever from the VMAs

Bazzi

Nathan Congleton/NBC

It has yet to be revealed which songs the artists will perform—but if that weren't enough, Bazzi, Hayley KiyokoJessie ReyezJuice WRLD and PRETTYMUCH will be highlighted on the very first PUSH Artist Stage during the main show.

The PUSH campaign "highlights emerging artists and connects fans across the globe with a new musician every month through live performances" and "exclusive broadcast premieres of music videos, interviews, video content and more across all platforms," MTV said. Noah Cyrus revamped the program with its first performance last summer.

MTV is changing the game with the combination of performances by up-and-coming musicians accompanied by some of the industry's most prominent names. The main show will also include performances by Ariana Grande, Shawn MendesLogic with Ryan TedderTravis Scott Post Malone and Panic! at the Disco

And, of course, who can forget that Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award? She will also give an epic performance later in the show.

Bryce Vine

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Fans can continue to vote for Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell, until the live broadcast of the VMAs.

Don't forget to tune into the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when it airs live Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT!

