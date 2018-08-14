The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Actress Marie Avgeropoulos, who plays Octavia Blake on The CW's sci-fi series The 100, was arrested in L.A. last week for felony domestic violence against her boyfriend, E! News confirms. TMZ first reported the news of Avgeropoulos' arrest Tuesday, revealing her boyfriend had called 911 Aug. 5 and claimed she "had hit him during a verbal argument." According to TMZ's sources, when officers arrived, the man had marks on his body, so the actress was taken to jail.

E! News has reached out to Avgeropoulos' rep for comment.

A source close to Avgeropoulos told TMZ she was on a new medication and mixed it with wine at dinner, before the alleged altercation, and it "resulted in a bad reaction." Her boyfriend had called the police in the hopes that officers would "diffuse the situation rather than arrest her," TMZ reported, revealing he also "begged cops not to take her away" and "even bailed her out."