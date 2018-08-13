Demi Lovato to Undergo ''Extensive'' Treatment For Several Months

With the singer placing the utmost importance in overcoming her addiction, she decided to cancel the remaining tour dates in her Tell Me You Love Me tour and has kept social contact to a minimum.

The insider reports that Demi "hasn't been in communication with anyone and is really focusing on herself." That also includes limiting contact with her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, who visited the singer at the hospital as she recovered from extreme nausea and high fever.

"Wilmer has been in touch with the family and has been checking in on Demi's status," but has been unable to speak to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer as she undergoes treatment. The source explained, "The family is trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions and want her to be focusing on her health right now."