Noah Cyrus Says Lil Xan Slid Into Her DMs Before They Started Dating

A wise dater once said it always goes down in the DMs!
It's no secret that Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are spending lots of time together as they continue their summer romance. In fact, these two aren't shy about documenting their chemistry on social media.
But how did these two end up dating? Perhaps we have social media to thank.
"Xan slid into the DMs. It works people," Noah shared with E! News' Tamara Dhia exclusively at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. "Actually, it didn't work. He DMed me like in February and I didn't see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, 'Lil Xan, cool, he's following me. I'll follow him back.' And then I saw his DM and we're just hanging out making music."
In fact, the two artists may have a surprise up their sleeves in the coming months. When asked if a collaboration is coming, Noah certainly didn't rule it out.
Instagram
"Maybe. Maybe really soon," the singer teased to us. "You're reading my mind."
Speaking of collaborations, some fans are hoping that Miley Cyrus may be working with Noah on her upcoming album. As of now, however, the woman behind "Make Me (Cry)" has another vision in mind.
"I'm just focusing on my music and working with really cool artists that I didn't grow up in a house with," she explained. "My EP is coming out really soon. I'm so excited. And I'm going on tour in September. I can't wait."
As for the Cyrus family's thoughts on Noah's new man, it sounds like everyone adores him.
"My family wants whatever makes me happy and I'm so happy," she shared while smiling from ear to ear. "This is my face at all times."
During Sunday's award show at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Noah presented Anna Kendrick with the Choice Comedy Actress award. As for Xan, he was at home resting after traveling from Montreal.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM