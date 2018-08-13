Danielle Staub Files Restraining Order Against Marty Caffrey 3 Months After Wedding

Bobby Bank/GC Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 1:07 PM
Bobby Bank/GC Images
The honeymoon phase appears to be over for this couple.
Danielle Staub has filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband Marty Caffrey more than three months after their wedding.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star "believes that [her husband] is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media."
Danielle also alleges that there has been prior history of "non-reported verbal abuse." Court papers also claim officers responded to their home over the weekend after Danielle suspected Marty took several "sentimental framed photographs." Docs state the portraits were later located in Marty's vehicle.
Englewood Police does not share any information on any domestic case. E! News has reached out to Marty and Danielle's team for comment.
"On Sunday, I had to call the police because of an outburst and threats she made after she came home from dinner looking disheveled, drunk or high," Marty alleged to Us Weekly. "She reached for an iron and a stapler as if to throw them at me. It turns out that after I went to sleep in another room, she went to the police department in Englewood, New Jersey and got a restraining order because I removed some pictures of her children from a location where all of my children pictures were removed earlier in the evening."
The temporary restraining order was granted until the couple's next court date, which is scheduled for August 20.
Today's court development comes after E! News learned that the couple was experiencing some hurdles in their marriage. In fact, Marty was nowhere to be found when the Bravo star celebrated her recent birthday.
"Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out," the reality star's rep previously said in a statement to E! News.
Another source added, "They are having problems and it's all very up on the air right now."
Back in May, the couple said "I Do" in a private wedding ceremony on the Bahamas' North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club. Danielle's co-stars including Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were able to attend the ceremony that could be featured on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.
"I'm excited to connect with Marty as husband and wife," Danielle told People before her wedding day. "There's nothing more beautiful about that. We're both looking forward to that next chapter."
Page Six was first to report today's legal news.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?