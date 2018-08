Kylie Jenner's B-Day Style Includes a $68 Top That Kristin Cavallari Wore

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner continued her birthday celebration with a casual style that you can recreate with ease.

Posed in front her new Rolls Royce (a present from her boyfriend, Travis Scott), the Kylie Cosmetics owner sported a black crop top, high-waisted jeans, black purse and a low bun—a casual look fit for an exciting day. In comparison to the $8,000 LaBourjoisie jumpsuit she wore to her birthday party at Delilah's, this look is easy to recreate and fit into your everyday lifestyle.

In fact, her top—the Alpha & Omega Millie Bralet—is only $68. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the ruched crop top with denim and a classic bag, we've seen a celebrity style the same top a completely different way.