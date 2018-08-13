5 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Oh what a night!

It wouldn't be summer without the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. And on Sunday night, the biggest stars from movies, TV and music came together at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for the annual award show.

While cameras caught Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick and more stars accepting their worthy awards and surfboards, some of the fun happened away from the stage.

Between Hollywood stars freaking out over performers or a few celebs being extra friendly with fans, we have a few details that the average viewer may have missed.

Sit back and find out what you didn't see at the televised award show below.