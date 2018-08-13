Grey's Anatomy Season 15: The Stars Reflect on Their "Unicorn" Show's Historic Season

Pickens Jr. wasn't the only star surprised to still be on this ride. Kevin McKidd said he remembers back in season five discussing the show could likely run for two more years.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I've never had a gig run this long in my life as an actor."

McKidd said, "it's hard to describe" his feelings for the show. "It's going to be weird when it's all over, we're all like a family now. I can't imagine life without this show and this character," McKidd said. "I'm not quite ready to even start thinking about that…It's changed my life in many, many brilliant, amazing ways, and I feel really grateful."