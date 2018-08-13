Grey's Anatomy Season 15: The Stars Reflect on Their "Unicorn" Show's Historic Season

Grey's Anatomy will never leave you. At least that's how it's looking right now. The ABC medical drama is entering season 15, becoming ABC's longest-running primetime drama, and tying ER as the longest-running medical drama in the United States. Translation? Season 15 is kind of a big deal.
"Starting this thing, I would have never guessed it that we're here 15 seasons later," Grey's Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. told E! News on the red carpet for ABC's 2018 Television Critics Association presentation. "It's just a testament to the loyalty our fans have showed us all these seasons, the incredible creative power that is Shonda Rhimes…it just doesn't take one person to make this come to fruition…"
Pickens Jr. wasn't the only star surprised to still be on this ride. Kevin McKidd said he remembers back in season five discussing the show could likely run for two more years.
"It's unbelievable," he said. "I've never had a gig run this long in my life as an actor."
McKidd said, "it's hard to describe" his feelings for the show. "It's going to be weird when it's all over, we're all like a family now. I can't imagine life without this show and this character," McKidd said. "I'm not quite ready to even start thinking about that…It's changed my life in many, many brilliant, amazing ways, and I feel really grateful."
The significance of Grey's season 15 is clearly not lost on its cast.
"I call Grey's Anatomy, for me, a unicorn, because I don't think I'll ever experience anything like it again," Camilla Luddington told us. "So every time we start a new season I'm just so thankful that the fans are still so passionate and tuning in."
Kelly McCreary called the whole experience "mind blowing."
"The endurance of this show and the devotion of our fans never ceases to amaze me," she said. "And really humble me too. It's a great thing."
Grey's Anatomy season 15 premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.