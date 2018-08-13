Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Dead at 63

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died. He was 63 years old.

WWE announced the wrestler's death on Monday. A cause of death was not revealed.

His former fellow wrestler, B. Brian Blair, also shared the news via Twitter.

"So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim ‘The Anvil' Neidhart," he tweeted. "Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!"

After playing football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, Neidhart started training with WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in the legendary Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. According to WWE, he earned his nickname by winning an anvil throwing contest. He later married Stu's daughter, Ellie, and joined the WWE family when the organization purchased Stu Hart's Calgary Stampede Wrestling.