Inside Ben Affleck's Year of Change and What's Next for Him and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

For Affleck it was more of a rebirth. The previous few years had been understandably rough for the Boston native, with one source saying he "felt very alone" with his newfound single status, and he hadn't fared much better in the first half of 2017, what with the March revelation he had checked into rehab in an effort to get a handle on his alcohol addiction. But shortly after completing treatment he reconnected with Shookus, the talent coordinator turned producer he'd first encountered during his second of five hosting stints on the venerable sketch comedy show, and felt that old spark. As a source told E! News at the time, "Having someone and a new relationship is exciting."

More than a year in, it's still a thrill. He's managed to check off a series of milestones (see: meet the parents, test out cohabitation) with his new love, while still remaining on solid footing with his old. Yes, their divorce proceedings have become increasingly protracted, but at least one insider predicts they'll land on a resolution before year's end. In the meantime, says the insider, they're "getting along really well."

Well, how do you like them apples?

In the 38-year-old veteran producer, the two-time Oscar winner has found someone who makes him laugh and challenges him enough to go round-for-round in thought-provoking conversations. As he celebrates his 46th birthday today, "Ben doesn't really know what the future holds," admits the source, "but he's very happy with where things are."