Back to the Future Cast Reunites at Fan Convention

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 8:28 AM
Michael J. Fox reunited with his Back to the Future co-stars on Friday at Fan Expo Boston. The Marty McFly star gave fans quite the blast from the past when he met up with Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines) and Thomas Wilson (Biff Tannen) at the Boston Convention Center.
Thompson shared a picture of the reunion on social media.
"Friends from the past in the future!" she tweeted. "@FANEXPOBoston So fun. Love these men."
Fox shared a similar picture and wrote "Back in 2018, even Biff made it." Wilson also posted a picture and wrote "Wow! This just happened" and Lloyd called the reunion "special."
In addition to posing for a few pictures, the co-stars signed autographs and took the stage for a panel discussion. Looking back on the making of the 1985 film, Fox said his "life was just a blur" as he was also filming the hit sitcom Family Ties.
"When the movie came out, it shocked me 'cause I had no idea what it was going to be, because I had no chance to live with it," he said, per MassLive. He then added that the success of the film "just happened overnight."
The group also weighed in on whether a new Back to the Future movie would ever be in the works.
"Basically, I think America is saying, 'Come on they've wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?'" Wilson said, per MassLive. "'C'mon, we would watch it until it sucks.'"
Fox also reportedly described Bob Gale as a "really great gatekeeper of the franchise."
This wouldn't be the first time the cast members have discussed continuing the story. In 2017, Thompson said she would "of course" be open to being part of a new Back to the Future movie. However, she implied it might not happen for some time.
"I've heard Bob Zemeckis, who was the writer and director of the movie, I think he holds the rights," she told People. "Until he passes, I don't think there will ever be a sequel. But maybe after he goes, Universal will do it."
She then quickly added, "But that's not for a long time!"
Looks like we'll just have to hop in the old DeLorean to find out.
