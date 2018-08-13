Model Recalls Leaving Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party on a Stretcher

Australian Instagram influencer Tammy Hembrow has broken her silence after leaving Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party on a stretcher and being driven to the hospital in an ambulance. Hembrow, who previously appeared in one of Khloe Kardashian's Good American campaigns, recently told E! News Australia she had befriended a few of the famous sisters. "They're super down-to-earth, nice girls," Hembrow revealed. "They're just normal people, like everyone else."

In a YouTube video published Sunday, Hembrow revealed what led to her early exit from Jenner's party at Delilah in West Hollywood last week, where guests included Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Dave Chapelle, Jordan Clarkson, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Durant, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Stassi Karanikolaou, French Montana, The Weeknd and Jordyn Woods.

"So, firstly I just want to let everyone know that I'm OK. I've had a lot of concerned followers messaging me and asking if I'm just all right. So, I just want to clear that up and say, 'Yes, I'm OK.' So, basically what happened was I was in L.A. I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open. I've been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time," she told her YouTube subscribers. "[It's] literally been like a non-stop, on-the-go kind of thing."