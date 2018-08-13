Anna Kendrick Trolls Ryan Reynolds While Accepting 2018 Teen Choice Award

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 5:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna Kendrick, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What's sweeter than a 2018 Teen Choice Awardsvictory? For Anna Kendrick, it's beating Ryan Reynolds.

The Pitch Perfect star won in both categories she was nominated in during Sunday night's award ceremony—one for Choice Comedy Actress and one for Choice Twit. As she took the stage to simultaneously accept the awards, she had some unexpected words for her fellow standout Twitter star. 

"Did I just hear that I won Choice Twitter?" she asked as she took the stage. "The Twitter thing—I have so much fun on Twitter and I know Mindy [Kaling] and Kumail [Nanjiani] and stuff were nominated and also, I know Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so...in your face, Ryan!" Kendrick shouted ecstatically. 

Kendrick clearly wasn't beating around the bush about her feelings. Unfortunately, Reynolds didn't score in the Choice Twit or Choice Summer Movie Actor. As she continued to rub it in his face, "Yeah, I beat you! Stay in your lane!"

Photos

Teen Choice Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

It seems the two have not shied away from playfully poking fun at each other since Kendrick began working with Reynolds' equally famous wife, Blake Lively, on their upcoming mystery thriller, A Simple Favor

At one point, Lively even considered trading in Reynolds for his "hotter, female(r)" version, Kendrick. 

"@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it really count as cheating??" Lively asked on Instagram while sharing new movie posters for the flick. 

Kendrick naturally chimed in, telling her fellow actress, "So glad we're finally taking this public."

"I let Ryan have Deadpool," she continued. "He can give me this."

 

The ball is in your court now, Ryan!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Kendrick , Ryan Reynolds , 2018 Teen Choice Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Did Chloë Grace Moretz Just Throw Shade at Brooklyn Beckham?

Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen and Stephen Colbert Play "Never Have I Ever"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina First Look Pics: Chilling Is Right!

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Undergoes Surgery for Golf Ball-Sized Abscess

PCA's, Best of Summer TV Shows

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which TV Show Won Summer?

Charmed

The Highs and Lows of TV Remakes: Fandoms, Failures and Success

Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick Makes Tearful Return to Talking Dead After Abuse Claims

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.