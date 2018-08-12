Best Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards 2018: Chloë Grace Moretz, Storm Reid and More!

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 5:07 PM

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Leave it to millennials and Gen-Z to shake things up on the red carpet.

In honor of the Teen Choice Awards 2018, Hollywood's young stars (and a few longtime A-listers) are gathering to celebrate the television shows, movies and celebs that are speaking for teenagers everywhere. Unlike most award shows, this ceremony is an opportunity to recognize the stars and content that share perspectives and issues facing young people, as well as allow said young people to have a voice in who wins the awards. 

The red carpet follows suit, revealing risk-taking trendsetters that are moving the needle in the fashion world. Chloe Grace Moretz paired her fringe skirt with an oversized blazer. Storm Reid sported a curly mohawk. Meghan Trainor wore a sparkling pajama set. Lonnie Chavis took a stand against online bullying with his clothes. The list of thought-provoking style goes on and on.

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery above!

