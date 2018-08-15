Biggest MTV VMAs Snubs and Surprises of All Time

Check out some of the biggest MTV VMAs snubs and surprises over the years.

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for their shocking moments—some planned, some unplanned. The 2018 ceremony returns to New York City's Radio City Music Hall this month and fans are waiting in anticipation to see who will take home an award, who will be shockingly snubbed and who will do something so crazy that will make everybody's jaws drop.

Or how about when Britney Spears , Madonna and Christina Aguilera turned the heat way, way, way up?

Remember when Kanye West felt Beyoncé was snubbed in a key MTV VMAs category and decided to air his grievances onstage, at winner Taylor Swift 's expense?

SME (on behalf of Epic) / Quincy Jones Productions 1984: Michael Jackson Snubbed His hit video "Thriller," one of the most famous videos of all time, was nominated for Video of the Year and lost to The Cars' "You Might Think."

Youtube 2017: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Snubbed Their YouTube record-breaking music video for "Despacito" was not nominated, although the song was nominated for song of summer.

AFP/Getty Images 1994: Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's Surprise The King of Pop and Elvis Presley's daughter, his new wife at the time, flaunted their love to the theater audience and the rest of the world with an awkward kiss.

MTV 1999: Lil's Kim and Diana Ross' Surprise Lil' Kim showed up in a sparkling outfit that included a pasty and Diana got a little touchy-feely onstage.

Kevin Kane/WireImage.com 2003: Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera's Surprise The veteran Queen of Pop sensually kissed both singers onstage during a performance.

Getty Images/NPG Records, E! Ilustration 2006: David Bowie and Prince Snubbed The rock icons died in 2016 and did not receive tributes at the VMAs that year, as was expected.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 2009: Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift The two have been feuding since the rapper famously interrupted the singer's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs. He said Beyoncé should have won Best Female Video instead of her. Bey later won Video of the Year and brought Taylor back onstage to allow her to "have her moment." Taylor and Kanye later reconciled but their feud was reignited in 2016 when he released the song "Famous," which contains the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." Kim later leaked partial audio of a phone call between her husband and Taylor, which he discusses the track with her before its release. The singer said she never approved the "bitch" lyric and famously added, ""Being falsely printed as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination. I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello 2010: Lady Gaga's Surprise The singer showed up in a meat dress. A dress. Made. Out. Of. Meat.

Steve Granitz/WireImage 2011: Beyoncé's Surprise She announced she and Jay-Z were expecting their first child together when she showed off a baby bump on the red carpet and then at the end of her performance of "Love On Top."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV 2013: Miley Cyrus' Surprise The former star of Disney's Hannah Montana shocked viewers with a sexy new look and a raunchy performance, during which she twerked against co-performer Robin Thicke while wearing a foam finger.

Getty Images 2015: Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus Miley had hosted the ceremony. Before the event, she incurred the rapper's wrath by making negative remarks about her in a New York Times interview. Nicki confronted her publicly onstage at the VMAs while accepting an award, asking her "What's Good?" and calling her a bitch. "We all do interviews," Miley later responded. "We all know how they manipulate s--t. Congratuf--kinglations, Nicki."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Images 2015: Snubbed Nicki Minaj vs. Taylor Swift In 2015, Nicki vented online after it was revealed her "Anaconda" music video wasn't nominated for Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV VMAs. She said, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year." Taylor was nominated for her "Bad Blood" video, which featured a slew of models and actresses. She interpreted Nicki's tweet to be a diss on her, saying, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.." Nicki then said she never said a word about her, adding, "I love u just as much. But u should speak on this." Taylor apologized and she and Nicki ended up performing together at the VMAs.

YouTube 2018: Taylor Swift Snubbed Taylor's fans were left seething after it was revealed that her "Look What You Made Me Do" video, largely seen as a clapback against her haters and a response to Kanye and Kim, was not nominated for a major MTV VMA.