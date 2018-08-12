Kristen Bell Tears Up at Daughter's Preschool Graduation

Kids, they grow up so fast!

Like many parents, Kristen Bell got emotional at her and Dax Shepard's eldest daughter Lincoln's preschool graduation ceremony. The Frozen star posted on her Instagram Story videos of herself tearing up as she watched the children sing "I've Got Peace Like a River" with a male musician.

"Don't worry guys, I'm having a GREAT time at preschool graduation," she wrote. "I'm not a mess or anything."

Bell, 38, will mark a similar family milestone in a couple of years; She and Shepard, 43, are also parents to daughter Delta, 3.

"Ok I was lying before," she added. "Please send help."