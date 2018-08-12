Kanye West: "I Wasn't Stumped" by Jimmy Kimmel's Trump Question

Kanye West wants to clarify why he totally paused during last week's Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview after being asked a question about his support of President Donald Trump.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, who has often criticized the Republican and U.S. leader on his show, cited the separations of migrant families at the border with Mexico, saying, "There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this President is doing, and I think that cannot forget that, whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter. I mean, you so famously and so powerfully said, 'George [W.] Bush doesn't care about black people.' It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all."

Kanye was seen pausing for a few seconds, after which Kimmel called for a commercial break.

"On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I'm reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait," the rapper tweeted on Saturday. "I wasn't stumped. I wasn't given a chance to answer the question."

Kimmel responded, "Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it."