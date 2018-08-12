Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son Michael on Riverdale Role

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelosare ecstatic their son Michael Consuelos will appear on Riverdale.

It was reported on Friday that the 21-year-old, the couple's eldest child, will make his big TV acting debut and play a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, in a flashback episode during the upcoming third season of the hit CW series.

"Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad," Mark wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and Michael. "Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist."