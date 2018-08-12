Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son Michael on Riverdale Role

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Consuelos, Mark Consuelos

Instagram

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelosare ecstatic their son Michael Consuelos will appear on Riverdale.

It was reported on Friday that the 21-year-old, the couple's eldest child, will make his big TV acting debut and play a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, in a flashback episode during the upcoming third season of the hit CW series.

"Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad," Mark wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and Michael. "Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist." 

Photos

The Riverdale Cast's Cutest BFF Moments

"Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale," Kelly wrote on her own page, joking, "However @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that."

Michael has dabbled in acting, appearing in a 2012 Funny or Die sketch with his parents and voicing characters on the animated shows Go, Diego, Go! and Duck Dodgers

Mark and Kelly are also parents to daughter Lola Consuelos, 17, and son Joaquin Consuelos, 15.

Riverdale season three is set to premiere on October 10.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mark Consuelos , Kelly Ripa , Riverdale , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Paris Jackson, Katherine Jackson, Soundflowers, Band

Paris Jackson Gets Support From Grandma Katherine at Her New Band's Concert

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Continues 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

Idris Elba

Idris Elba Responds to New James Bond Rumors and Leaves Fans Shaken

2018 Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Shopping: Farmhouse Charm

14 Farmhouse Finds to Decorate Your Small Space

Riverdale

2018 Teen Choice Awards: What Was Your Favorite Teen TV Show This Year?

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Luna and Miles to a Safari Park: See the Adorable Photos

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.