Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Luna and Miles to a Safari Park: See the Adorable Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 8:46 PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced their children to a few furry friends this weekend during the family's trip to Bali Safari Park.
The couple's daughter Luna was all smiles as she posed alongside a fake crocodile. The 2-year-old tot even mimicked the reptile by showing off her teeth.
"Rawr!" the proud mother captioned the cute photo.
Teigen seemed to share her daughter's love for the animals, especially when one of the creatures climbed on her hubby's back.
"No idea what animal this is but I love it," she wrote alongside the photo. Legend also jokingly wrote "Keeping your paws to yourself."
However, Teigen wasn't the only one who had a little trouble identifying the animals. The Lip Sync Battle host also shared an adorable video of her toddler calling an animal "mama" during a safari.
"She calls every animal mama—or dada—depending on how masculine or feminine they look," she explained in part of an Instagram post.
OH MAMA YOU ARE SOOOO....HAPPY! (she calls every animal mama _____ or dada ______ depending on how masculine or feminine they look)
Despite all of this excitement, their nearly 3-month-old son managed to sneak in a few naps.
The park is home to tons of animals, including lions, elephants, rhinos, hippos, tigers, giraffes and more.
However, this was only one of the many exciting adventures the family has enjoyed in Bali. To see more photos from their trip, check out the gallery.
