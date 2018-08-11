Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Marries Chris Bassett

Larry French/Bravo
Candiace Dillard is officially a married woman.
Her rep told E! News The Real Housewives of Potomac's star wed Chris Bassett on Saturday.
According to People, the bride and groom tied the knot at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The magazine claimed the two celebrated the big day with 260 guests—including a few of her fellow castmates—and that the theme was "cosmopolitan sophistication with a touch of southern class."
Dillard also reportedly wore a custom gown by Karen Sabag for the occasion. Fans watched Dillard shop for wedding dresses and show her sense of style on an episode of her Bravo show.
However, wedding planning wasn't the easiest thing for Dillard. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the bride described the planning process as a "f--king nightmare."
"We're making it through," she said. "It's happening."
The 2013 Miss United States winner and her now-husband met while working at a restaurant. They first developed a friendship and then a romance. Bassett popped the question in front of family and friends in May 2017. The reality star called the proposal the "ultimate surprise."
"To have everyone that I loved there was amazing," she said on an episode of RHOP. "It was really special to me that he cared enough to execute my dream."
According to People, this is the first marriage for Dillard and the second for her longtime love. Bassett also has three children from previous relationships.
Dillard opened up about becoming a step-mom to The Daily Dish.
"Once I knew that I was in love with Chris, I just loved his kids; it was just sort of automatic. They're an extension of him, and because they're an extension of him, they're an extension of me," she said. "And when, if and when, [I have] a child, I want for my biological children and my 'bonus children' to have a special bond and a relationship, so I feel like it just kind of worked out. It worked out for the best."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
