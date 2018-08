John Mayer was the victim of a home burglary on Friday.

A thief or thieves broke a window to enter the Hollywood Hills house and made off with music equipment and other personal items worth an estimated $100,000 to $200,000, a police spokesperson told E! News. Mayer's security staff had noticed the window and called police around noon that day.

The 40-year-old musician was not home at the time. He has not commented.