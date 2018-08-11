Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

How to express your sexual thoughts about your wife's sisters...how about through music?

On Friday night, Kim Kardashian's rapper husband Kanye Westreleased a new track, "XTCY," in which he raps, "You got sick thoughts? / I got more of 'em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? / I got four of them / Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures / Damn, you need to be locked up / Nah, we need a bigger hot tub."

DJ Clark Kent posted a link to download the song on Twitter, writing, "Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY" joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.." Kanye, 41, retweeted him.

The new track was released on the 21st birthday of Kim's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner. The cover art for "XTCY" is a cropped photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters at Kylie's party on Thursday, which she had posted on her Instagram page.