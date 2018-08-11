Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

How to express your sexual thoughts about your wife's sisters...how about through music?

On Friday night, Kim Kardashian's rapper husband Kanye Westreleased a new track, "XTCY," in which he raps, "You got sick thoughts? / I got more of 'em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? / I got four of them / Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures / Damn, you need to be locked up / Nah, we need a bigger hot tub."

DJ Clark Kent posted a link to download the song on Twitter, writing, "Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY" joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.." Kanye, 41, retweeted him.

The new track was released on the 21st birthday of Kim's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner. The cover art for "XTCY" is a cropped photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters at Kylie's party on Thursday, which she had posted on her Instagram page.

Photos

What the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21 Birthday Party

Kim, 37, Kylie, and their remaining three sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, 39; Khloe Kardashian, 34; and Kendall Jenner, 22—have not commented publicly on the track, whose lyrics may have made for an awkward private dinner conversation.

