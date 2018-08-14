Married at First Sight's Mia Confronted by Tristan's Mom After Arrest

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 5:00 AM
Mia Bally's husband may have forgiven her, but what about her mother-in-law?
Just a couple of weeks after the Married at First Sight star found herself in a legal situation, it's time for the newlywed to share the truth with other members of Tristan Thompson's family.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, the couple can't help but recall their dramatic first weeks of marriage to Tristan's mom Kathy.
"She gave me little pieces of the truth and then she lied to me," Tristan shared. "She didn't trust me."
As for Mia, she's still trying to relive the long nights in jail.
Lifetime
"It was so scary especially when you've never had a run-in with the law before," Mia shared. "Like oh my goodness, what is going to happen?"
Mia was ultimately released from jail after two days and her charges were dropped. She claimed in previous episodes that everything was a mistake in her identity.
So what does Kathy think of all of this? Let's just say she has some more questions that need to be answered.
"I mean, this is kind of difficult," Kathy explained. "I was a prison guard and I prayed for you because I know what they do to pretty girls."
She continued, "Now have you told him everything that would affect him?" What a tease producers!
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?