Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Revealing She's Pregnant

Carrie Underwood is bumping along.

The 35-year-old country star revealed on Wednesday that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, who will join big brother Isaiah, 3. On Friday night, she posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself showcasing a baby bump while standing in the shadows on the side of the famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

The singer has not revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy or whether she is expecting a boy or a girl.

As part of her baby announcement, Underwood had also revealed that she plans on going on tour next year.