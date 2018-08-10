Under the Sea: A Descendants Story Coming to Disney Channel

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 6:05 PM
Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the baddest of them all?
Just moments ago, during the premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, fans got a sneak peek at Under the Sea: A Descendants Story, debuting this fall on the network. New and returning actors to the franchise include Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Christian Convrey as Squeaky, Brenna D'Amico as Jane, Thomas Doherty as Harry, Zachary Gibson as Doug, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Cheyenne Jackson as Hades, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Jadah Marie as Celia, Judith Maxie as Queen Leah, China Anne McClain as Uma, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Dan Payne as Beast, Dylan Playfair as Gil, Luke Roessler as Squirmy, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, Booboo Stewart as Jay and Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle.
Directed by Kenny Ortega, from a script by executive producers Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott, Descendants 3 also sees the return of costume designer Kara Saun, executive producer Wendy Japhet, producer Shawn Williamson and production designer Mark Hofeling.
Of course, it's not really Dizzy—it's Uma in disguise, up to her old tricks again.
David Bukach/Disney Channel
Descendants 2 ended with Uma—Ursula's daughter—swimming away from the other VKs. Facing the camera, she teased, "What? You didn't think this was the end of the story, did you?"
In tonight's promo, Mal wanders onto a deserted beach, where she spots Dizzy.
"Mal, what are you doing way out here?" Dizzy asks.
"I was walking through the woods. I came across this glowing orb thing," she says. Realizing something's wrong, she says, "Dizzy, are you OK? Dizzy, why are you wearing Uma's necklace?
David Bukach/Disney Channel
According to the network, Mal and Uma will face off in "an epic underwater showdown" in a brand new live-action short-form special, featuring appearances from Gil and Harry; it also promises "dazzling visual effects" and "high-energy" music and dance numbers. Under the Sea: A Descendants Story will air Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:50 p.m., and immediately after its premiere, the 10-minute short will be available to watch on the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.
As previously announced, Descendants 3 is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2019. "By adding a modern twist to Disney's most treasured heritage properties, the world of Descendants has become an instant classic," network president Gary Marsh said last year. "We're thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come."
