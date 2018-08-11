11 Belt Bags You Can Wear as a Crossbody Just Like the Celebs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 6:00 AM
Whether you're a purse girl or not, you've got stuff to carry and that's the bottom line.
Like it or not, you have needs. What if your lips get chapped? You're going to be looking for a lip balm. You've probably got a lip gloss and a lipstick on hand, too, now that we're talking about it. But that's just the start of it. We could rattle off a list of goes-with-you everywhere essentials, but we don't have that kind of time. The time we do have is going to be dedicated to shopping for a belt bag we can wear in a fun new way.
Hey, if the celebs can take a risk and wear these throwback carryalls strapped across their bodies, we can too. And we're pretty excited about it, TBH.
BUY IT: Pink Haley Claire Belt Bag, $25
BUY IT: KATE SPADE NEW YORK Watson Lane Betty Nylon Belt Bag, $98
BUY IT: Kendall + Kylie Olympia Belt Bag, $25
BUY IT: SEE BY CHLOÉ Kriss Eyelet-Embellished Patent Textured-Leather Belt Bag, $295
BUY IT: Botkier Vivi Calfskin Leather Convertible Belt Bag, $148
BUY IT: Stella McCartney Stella Star Belt Bag, $656
BUY IT: SAINT LAURENT Lou Quilted Leather Belt Bag, $950
BUY IT: Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Velvet Belt Bag, $980
BUY IT: EASTPAK SPRINGER CRUSHED MERLOT PACK, $36
BUY IT: HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. TOUR MEDIUM TRAIL HIP PACK, $49
BUY IT: Elizabeth and James Satin Fanny Pack, $195
