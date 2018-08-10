Kardashian Family Showers Kylie Jenner With Love on Her 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner might be 21-years-old, but she will always be the baby of the family.

Last night, the new mom kicked off the birthday celebrations with an ultra-exclusive birthday party at the Delilah nightclub in Hollywood. Kylie, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their A-list friends danced the night away at the pink and gold themed soiree and this morning they are using the little energy they have left over to shower the birthday girl with love.

Following a fun-filled night out, the 21-year-old woke up to messages of happiness and well-wishes, not to forget a bunch of presents, like a Classic Rolls Royce.