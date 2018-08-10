Kardashian Family Showers Kylie Jenner With Love on Her 21st Birthday

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 2:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Kylie Jenner might be 21-years-old, but she will always be the baby of the family.

Last night, the new mom kicked off the birthday celebrations with an ultra-exclusive birthday party at the Delilah nightclub in Hollywood. Kylie, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their A-list friends danced the night away at the pink and gold themed soiree and this morning they are using the little energy they have left over to shower the birthday girl with love.

Following a fun-filled night out, the 21-year-old woke up to messages of happiness and well-wishes, not to forget a bunch of presents, like a Classic Rolls Royce

Photos

What the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21 Birthday Party

Kris Jenner was one of the first from the Kardashian family to wish Kylie a happy birthday. In a heartfelt message shared to Instagram, the momager said, "It has been life's greatest reward to watch you grow into an amazing young woman who is the most incredible mom to Stormi, sister, business woman, friend and daughter." The grandmother praised the beauty mogul for being "so kind and generous and thoughtful to everyone."

"I am so proud of you Kylie, and I thank God he chose me to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know," the proud mom finished.

Kim joined in on the love fest when she shared a picture of the two sisters, alongside the caption: "It's such a trip that my baby sister is 21. So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I'm always here for you no matter what!"

Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Next up, was Kendall. The model kept it short and sweet when she wished her "tiny sister" a happy birthday and said, "I love being in your presence."

Khloe and Kourtney followed Kendall's lead and simply wished the baby of the family a happy birthday.

Of course, the Kardashians weren't the only ones to send love to the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin shared photos of themselves and Kylie to Instagram Stories. 

And last, but not least, Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, took to Instagram to share just how much he loves the mother of his child. "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness [sic]," the rapper wrote. 

With all that love, what more could a girl wish for?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Birthdays , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Are ''Back Together'' After Months of Turmoil

Best of Summer Tournament: Couples Poll

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Hollywood Couple Are You Obsessing Over This Summer?

Prince Harry, Botswana

Prince Harry Heads Back to Botswana Without Wife Meghan Markle

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Gifts "Wifey" Kylie Jenner a Classic Rolls Royce for Her 21st Birthday

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Stylist Reveals All the Details on Her Barbie-Inspired Birthday Looks

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, 2013 Oscars, Oscars chic

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Divorce Case May Be Dismissed

Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim

Lil Kim Wishes Nicki Minaj The Best After Years of Feuding: ''Let Each Female Shine''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.