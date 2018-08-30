Which September Blockbuster Are You Going to See First? Vote Now!

Lionsgate
Summer is coming to a close and although we aren't exactly ready for beach days and vacation time to be over, there are a few great things to look forward to next month.
For starters, there is Labor Day AKA a day off to have a BBQ and just relax.
September also kicks off the return of fall television, which is always a good thing, and then of course, there are new all of the new blockbusters to get excited for.
When September begins in a few short days there will be numerous films getting released in theaters that you should definitely know about.
Everything from mysteries like A Simple Favor, to animated comedies like Small Foot, are bound to be good. Plus, they'll give you a reason to go to the movies...in case you weren't already planning to.
Check out our top 10 September release picks below and then vote for the one that you plan to see as soon as it comes out!
Peppermint: Sept. 7
Jennifer Garner is kicking butt and taking names in Peppermint. The drama and action-packed film follows Riley (Garner) on her path for revenge after her family is killed by men linked to the cartel, who she identifies as the gunmen, but they still go free. After five years she's decided to make them pay…at all costs.
A Simple Favor: Sept. 14
Two of our favorite leading ladies have teamed up for the mystery movie of the fall with A Simple Favor. When mommy blogger Stephanie's (Anna Kendrick) best friend Emily (Blake Lively) suddenly goes missing she does everything she can to uncover the truth. The only question is, what secrets will she discover along the way?
The Predator: Sept. 14
The Predator is back! In this new film from Twentieth Century Fox a young boy triggers the universe's most lethal hunter's return to Earth and only ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can save everyone.
Lizzie: Sept. 14
Crime and history fans are going to love Lizzie. The film, which stars Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny is a thriller based on the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family. It'll haunt you and hook you in from the first few minutes.
The Children Act: Sept. 14
Just when you thought you couldn't love Emma Thompson any more she gives a stunning performance in the upcoming film The Children Act and we can't wait to watch it on the big screen. In the film, Thompson plays judge Fiona Maye who must rule on a case involving a teenage boy who is dying and refusing a blood transfusion based on religious principle...all while her marriage is crumbling and she is growing close to the boy.
Life Itself: Sept. 21
Life Itself is the romance movie we didn't know we needed in our lives. It follows a New York couple as they start their lives together as college sweethearts, get married, have a child, and go through all the ups and downs that life itself has to offer in between.
Colette: Sept. 21
Keira Knightley proves why she is such an excellent actress with her performance in Colette. She plays a Colette, who is French writer being pushed by her husband to create novels under his name. Once he gains success for her work he tries to manipulate her and hold her back, but she's ready to fight for her rights and challenge the gender norms of the era in the process.
The House With a Clock in Its Walls: Sept. 21
The House With a Clock in Its Walls is the fantasy film we've been waiting for all summer long. It stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and more as the story of a young orphan named Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) helps his magical uncle (Black) to locate a clock that can bring about the end of the world!
Night School: Sept. 28
Comedy lovers prepare yourselves because Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are coming to a theater near you at the end of September. The movie they're starring in is Night School which is about a group of troublemakers who have to take night school in hopes of passing the GED exam and finishing high school.
Small Foot: Sept. 28
Kids and adults alike will love Small Foot. The animated movie is all about an adorable Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creatures called "humans" really exist. When he sees a human, or a "little foot" he is determined to convince the rest of his kind that they are real.