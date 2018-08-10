Lil Kim Wishes Nicki Minaj The Best After Years of Feuding: ''Let Each Female Shine''

Has the crown finally been claimed?

In an interview with Real 92.3, Lil' Kim was asked, as she has been for many years, her thoughts on fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. Kim then questioned the host's motive behind prompting her to throw shade, saying, "Why isn't this about Kim? If we gon' mention one female [rapper] we need to mention them all. We need to bring everybody [into the conversation], and we need to give everybody love."

The emcee continued, "God bless her, I wish her the best. I'm past that I'm over it.... She did what she did, until she's ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did. Once that happens, hopefully everyone will stop asking me [about Nicki]."

The questioned stemmed from the buzz around Minaj's new and fourth album Queen, which was just released today.