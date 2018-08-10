Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Diagnosed With Dementia

Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols has been diagnosed with dementia, according to TMZ.

The outlet has obtained documents filed in the 85-year-old's conservatorship in which Dr. Meena Makhijani reportedly states that Nichols has been a patient of hers over the last two to three years and that she has "moderate progressive dementia." TMZ also reports that the doctor states in the documents that Nichols "has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall."

However, Nichols has no apparent impairment for long-term memory, comprehension, verbal communication as well as concentration.