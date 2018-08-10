Rainn Wilson's The Office Revival Idea Will Delight Fans...of The Meg

Rainn Wilson has faced down his fair share of opponents. On The Office it was Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and now on the big screen in The Meg, it's a, well, giant shark. What if they were combined?

"I would like very much to combine The Office reboot with The Meg," Wilson told E! News at the premiere of The Meg. "Can you picture Stanley, Oscar and Jim getting eaten by a giant, prehistoric shark? I can."

News of an Office reboot-revival hybrid—bringing the show back with a mix of old and new cast members—first surfaced in December 2017, but Wilson said he hasn't heard about a potential return to Dunder Miflin.