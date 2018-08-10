JC Chasez Makes Mickey Mouse Club Return to Mentor Disney's Next Generation

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 10:48 AM
This I promise you: JC Chasez has returned to the Mickey Mouse Club.
It's been over 20 years since Chasez starred on the Disney show, and now the 'N Sync star has returned as a mentor to the next generation of Mouseketeers on Disney Digital Network's all-digital reboot of the series, Club Mickey Mouse. Chasez, who appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club from 1991 to 1995 alongside future stars Britney Spears, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and fellow 'N SYNC member Justin Timberlake, offered a lot of advice for the new Mouseketeers during his time with them.
After surprising the group during rehearsals, Chasez sat down with them to talk about his experience on the show and the lessons he learned from his co-stars.
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
"Some of the best lessons I ever learned were from my cast members," Chasez shared. "When I would go into a situation whether it was a singing number or a dancing number or an acting number, I'm drawing experience from any one of them. I can lean on any one of those, because we became friends, we became a family."
He went on to explain that if he was struggling in a certain area, one of his co-stars would always come and help him through it. Chasez also told the group that they can do any type of genre they want, whether it be country or pop music, just like his pal Timberlake, who he also said was his "favorite" former Mouseketeer.
Chasez also makes a cameo in the Club's "Back to School" music video special, released Friday. Take a look at the video above!
