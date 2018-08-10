JC Chasez Makes Mickey Mouse Club Return to Mentor Disney's Next Generation

"Some of the best lessons I ever learned were from my cast members," Chasez shared. "When I would go into a situation whether it was a singing number or a dancing number or an acting number, I'm drawing experience from any one of them. I can lean on any one of those, because we became friends, we became a family."

He went on to explain that if he was struggling in a certain area, one of his co-stars would always come and help him through it. Chasez also told the group that they can do any type of genre they want, whether it be country or pop music, just like his pal Timberlake, who he also said was his "favorite" former Mouseketeer.