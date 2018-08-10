Will Smith Performs With Son Jaden During Tour Kickoff in Miami

Welcome to Miami!

Will Smith surprised fans during son Jaden Smith's performance in Miami on Thursday. Jaden is currently on the KOD Tour with J. Cole, which kicked off just hours ago at the American Airlines Arena. During an encore of Jaden's song "Icon," Will took to stage to perform with him, and social media users caught the awesome father-son moment on camera for the world to see.

"@willsmith came out to assist his son @c.syresmith it was #epic #icons #kodtour," @mierezlace wrote along with video of the performance. While @thatdancer shared, "#JadenSmith performs an encore of #ICON (REMIX) and #WILLSMITH BLESSES THE STAGE AND I LOST MY S--T. HI DADDDD! #KODTOUR @willsmith @c.syresmith."