Isabela Moner Appears as Dora the Explorer in Live-Action Movie's First Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Isabela Moner, Dora the Explorer

Paramount Pictures; Nickelodeon

Here's a first look at your live-action Dora the Explorer!

Earlier this year, Isabela Moner, 17, was cast in the title role of Paramount Players' anticipated Dora the Explorer movie. She posted on her Instagram page on Friday the first photo of herself in character, sporting the animated Nickelodeon heroine's iconic pink shirt, orange shorts, purple backpack, yellow socks and white sneakers.

"So excited to show you the First Look of me as #DoraTheExplorer," she wrote.

The Dora the Explorer film depicts Dora as a teenager. Accompanied by her best friend, the monkey Boots, and her cousin Diego (Micke Moreno), she sets off on an adventure. The director is James Bobin, who previously worked on The Muppets movie, as well as Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Read

Ice-T Voices Care Bears, Smurfs and Dora the Explorer Characters on The Tonight Show—Watch!

This is not the first time Isabela has portrayed Dora. She voiced the character Kate on the spinoff series Dora and Friends: Into the City in 2014 and 2015.

The Cleveland native began her onscreen acting career with a small role in the 2013 movie The House That Jack Built. She later appeared on the NBC sitcom Growing Up Fisher, the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School and the 2017 film Transformers: The Last Knight.

The Dora the Explorer movie is set for release on Aug. 2, 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Insecure, Season 3, Issa Rae

In Praise of Insecure's Issa, One of TV's Most Relatable Characters

Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Will Smith Performs With Son Jaden During Tour Kickoff in Miami

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jionni LaValle, Wedding

Snooki Finally Shares Her Wedding Video—and There Are Plenty of Jersey Shore Cameos

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Temporarily Leaves Rehab for Treatment in Chicago

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Gal Gadot Joins Ralph Breaks the Internet Voice Cast as Shank

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Candice Bergen on Returning to Murphy Brown and Preparing for a Presidential Reaction

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Is a Beauty in Blush and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.